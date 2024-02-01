DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,918,800 shares of company stock valued at $110,258,006. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.05 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.