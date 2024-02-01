Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Shares Up 6%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 106,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 570,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$71.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

