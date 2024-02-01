DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

