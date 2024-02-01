DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

