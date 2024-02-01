Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CFO Sells $1,078,000.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXP opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day moving average is $183.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $230.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

