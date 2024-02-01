Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $429,320.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,287.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Cribbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00.

Shares of EXP opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

