Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
