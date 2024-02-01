Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ETY opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,691,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 268,515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,420,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 896,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 74,354 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

