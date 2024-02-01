eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in eBay by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $495,407,000 after purchasing an additional 289,071 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

