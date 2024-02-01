Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $161.15 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,111,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $161,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $178.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $501.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

