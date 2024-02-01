Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 21st, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 20 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 200 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

