Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph P. Lyssikatos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 20 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 200 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 8,546 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $111,781.68.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

