Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.