Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.29% of Envista worth $13,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Envista by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Envista

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.