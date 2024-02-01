EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EPR. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

