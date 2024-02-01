Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) CEO Jason Stabell Purchases 245,200 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Stabell purchased 245,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,217.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EPSN opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $113.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,046,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

