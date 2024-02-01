Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AYA opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 343.67 and a beta of 1.30. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$15.72 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

