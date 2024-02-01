Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hasbro, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Hasbro stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

