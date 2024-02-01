Equities Analysts Set Expectations for High Tide Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
High Tide Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.88 on Thursday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.
