Equities Analysts Set Expectations for High Tide Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $1.88 on Thursday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of High Tide by 279.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

