European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $883.00

Shares of European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 883 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 883 ($11.23), with a volume of 9258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.16).

European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £834.26 million, a PE ratio of 3,765.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 819.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

European Opportunities Trust Company Profile

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

