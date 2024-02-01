European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $883.00

Shares of European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 883 ($11.23) and last traded at GBX 883 ($11.23), with a volume of 9258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 878 ($11.16).
European Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £834.26 million, a PE ratio of 3,765.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 862.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 819.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.
European Opportunities Trust Company Profile
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
