Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,720 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $26,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after buying an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,262,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4,397.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,072,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,954,000 after buying an additional 1,048,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 730,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 600,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

