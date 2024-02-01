Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

