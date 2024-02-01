Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118,763 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 13.7% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,246,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,510,000 after purchasing an additional 138,405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 33,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $443,658,000 after purchasing an additional 296,710 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $407.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

