Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $407.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

