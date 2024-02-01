Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 181.6% in the third quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,267,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 93,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $407.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

