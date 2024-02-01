FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,499 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

