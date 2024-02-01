First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,640 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at $24,221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 86.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,026,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after buying an additional 1,402,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Donald Kafka sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $1,026,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,943.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.75 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

