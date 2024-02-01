First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 156.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

