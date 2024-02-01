First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 57041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

