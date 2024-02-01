First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.86 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.