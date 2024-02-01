Forterra (LON:FORT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $163.49

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.49 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 161.66 ($2.06). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.10), with a volume of 236,188 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
