Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Fortis Price Performance

Fortis stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 260,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,080,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,583,000 after acquiring an additional 561,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

