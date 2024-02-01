Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $33,722.40.

On Thursday, November 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00.

Alphabet Stock Down 7.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.61. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 66,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 21.6% in the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.