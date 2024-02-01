Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

FC stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $538.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

