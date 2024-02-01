Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

FLMB stock opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

The Franklin Municipal Green Bond ETF (FLMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with a broad range in maturities, that intend to finance projects promoting environmental sustainability.

