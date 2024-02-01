Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 7,400 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936,410.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $289.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tile Shop by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,269 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Featured Stories

