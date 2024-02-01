FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Issued By National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. AltaGas had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of C$3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.14.

AltaGas Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$27.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.78.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In other news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,329,300.00. Also, Director Angela S. Lekatsas purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,150.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,059 and sold 152,126 shares valued at $4,163,580. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

