FY2023 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Lifted by US Capital Advisors

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ONEOK in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. The consensus estimate for ONEOK’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.25 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

