FY2023 EPS Estimates for Portillo’s Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Portillo’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Portillo’s stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $761.75 million, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at $352,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Portillo’s by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

