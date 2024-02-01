FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Reduced by Barrington Research

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marcus in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marcus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Marcus Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCS opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $430.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.20, a PEG ratio of 184.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. Marcus has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 466.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 468.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 24.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Further Reading

