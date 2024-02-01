FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $11.58 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.04. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $11.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.06 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $397.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.20. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $415.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 926 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

