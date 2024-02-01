FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Pinterest, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pinterest in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $39.59.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,737 shares of company stock worth $2,075,187 over the last ninety days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.