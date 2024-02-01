FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.81.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$47.74 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The stock has a market cap of C$101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.00%.

In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

