FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of C$9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$47.74 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The stock has a market cap of C$101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.95.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enbridge
In related news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total transaction of C$635,400.00. In other Enbridge news, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. Also, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
