FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mplx in a report released on Monday, January 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Mplx Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 89.24%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Mplx by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 271,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

