General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.55.

Get General Motors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.