General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,674,861,000 after buying an additional 1,580,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $501,562,000 after buying an additional 201,080 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

