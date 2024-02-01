Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 13.2%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. 366,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 250,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Generation Mining Stock Down 26.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

About Generation Mining

(Get Free Report)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for molybdenum, tungsten, palladium, copper, platinum, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.