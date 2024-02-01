Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMAB. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of GMAB opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,210,000 after buying an additional 1,420,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 797,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,528,000 after purchasing an additional 347,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

