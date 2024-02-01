Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.80.

Get Gentex alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gentex

Gentex Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 414.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 209.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.