German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) PT Raised to $39.00 at Raymond James

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

GABC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised German American Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.63.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $234,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 471,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 478,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $552,725. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,405,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after purchasing an additional 235,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,149,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 130,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

