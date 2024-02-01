Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.45

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.42, with a volume of 5225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.19.

Global Industrial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.71.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,967,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 520.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 409,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 343,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 22.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

