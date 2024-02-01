Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $4.40. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 21,807 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Global Self Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 7,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,241.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corp Tuxis sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,938.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 375,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 18.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

